Current Issue

Winter 2017: Vol. 45, Issue 1

CONTENTS

Editor’s Note by Jason Howard

FICTION

Sparkle by Leah Hampton

Last Light by Michael Croley

CREATIVE NONFICTION

Trout Flashes by Bill King

The Poetry of Pepperoni Rolls by Courtney Balestier

POETRY

Alimony by Warner James Wood

And I remember it now by Warner James Wood

First Saturday of Spring by Warner James Wood

Moon Song by Warner James Wood

When by George Ella Lyon

March 28, 1941 by George Ella Lyon

Spring by Jay Kidd

Unlikely Pairings by Gail Tyson

Reading Together by Gail Tyson

On Listening to My Father Sing by Morgan Blalock

Where the Next Poem Is by Morgan Blalock

Passing Through by Amy McCleese Nichols

Cave Run Lake by Amy McClesse Nichols

Tree Watching by Maren O. Mitchell

Interior with Window by Marcia Hurlow

Ruts by Thomas Alan Holmes

Ashamed at what I need by Mark Vogel

Daughters in Wonderland by Tasha Cotter

Seafarers by V.C. McCabe

The Parting Glass by V.C. McCabe

SPECIAL FEATURE: HUNTING RITES

Fiction: Buckshot by Ryan Kauffman

Poetry: Northern Mississippi by Ben Groner III

Fiction: Accidents by Alice Martin

INTERVIEW

Julie Hensley by Jason Howard

CRAFT ESSAY

Little Shop of Writing by C. Williams

BOOK REVIEWS

Night Garden (Mullins) by Donna M. Crow