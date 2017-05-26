Neighborly

A Saturday in autumn, early and quiet. It started simple like that. If it’d been one of her boys I would’ve laughed myself dead, but with Ruth in mind the whole thing seemed more serious somehow. Maybe cause we all knew her so well. We could imagine her coming out for the paper in that plump blue robe of hers, hardly awake, white hair still mussed from the pillows. Then not three steps out the front door, her bare toes brushing against something setting beside the porch rail, something with heft. Said it took her a whole minute before she realized what was laying there, staring right back at her.