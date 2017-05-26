A Natural American

When I drive my parents’ cars during summers when I visit them—not owning a car where I currently live in southeastern Ohio and having moved there from Chicago—I find myself having to adjust to their cars in multiple ways. The first is that driving a car doesn’t fit with the metaphor about remembering how to ride a bike—it may be easier to just get on a bike and go after you’ve been away from one for a while, but with a car it might be best to take it easy before getting into traffic.

The second adjustment is having to remember that I don’t need to use both my left foot and my right hand to drive. This is odd for me because, even though I haven’t driven the Jeep in ages, I should still know how to drive an automatic.

Because fewer cars now come with manual transmissions, I wonder whether I’ll ever be be a happy driver. Like many people I’ve spent much of my life as a passenger, riding in cars first with my parents and then with my friends and then, after moving to Chicago, using public transportation, which I’ve come to prefer to getting behind the wheel any day. And having studied abroad a couple times, I’m also often nostalgic for the easiness of walking in European cities, wishing that more American cities possessed a topography built for the stroll.

As much as I’m thinking about driving here I’m also thinking about its alternatives, because I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older just how much I prefer being a passenger, even how much I prefer to walk or ride a bike. I’m brought here to think here about my old Jeep as a lost love: I’ve found myself now having to navigate less magical alternatives, a little bit persnickety about the ways I enjoy getting around.

***

I’ve been living in Athens, in Appalachian Ohio, for a little over two years, and I have zero complaints about what I see when I exit my front door, or when I walk from my house to my university’s campus. While I do consider how much more convenient things might be if I did own a car (Athens is a considerably small town, just ten-and-a-half square miles in total area), the scenery is easier to take in when on foot, moving slower than when in a car and seeing the hills in the distance as still images rather than ones whizzing by.