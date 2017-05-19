Interview: Connie May Fowler

A Million Fragile Bones, bestselling novelist Connie May Fowler’s new memoir, is the story of a life connected irrevocably to the natural world: in this case, the Gulf Coast of Florida and the wild sandbar where Fowler once lived. Published in April, it is also a story told within the framework of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and its devastating aftermath. As in her earlier memoir, When Katie Wakes (2002), Fowler explores the trauma of abuse, the power of memory, and the fragile, indelible ties between human beings and the earth.

Appalachian Heritage interviewed Connie May Fowler through an email exchange. Western North Carolina-based novelist and newspaper columnist Katherine Scott Crawford conducted the interview with Fowler, who writes from her home on an island off the Yucatecan coast of Mexico.

***

KATHERINE SCOTT CRAWFORD: This is your second memoir; When Katie Wakes was published in 2002. Would you talk about the life you’ve led since the publication of that first memoir, and the decision to write A Million Fragile Bones within the framework of the Deepwater Horizon explosion and its aftermath?

CONNIE MAY FOWLER: Well, a lot has happened since 2002. In the intervening time, I published four more books. My first marriage ended. For a long time, I lived alone at Alligator Point—just me and my dogs and all that wildlife. I continued my involvement in domestic violence awareness, child abuse prevention, and environmental activism. Eventually, I remarried a wonderful guy, Bill Hinson. Through each passage, I continued my teaching journey. All-in-all, I lived a meager life in terms of wealth but a rich one if our gauge is happiness. Then on April 20, 2010, BP’s Macondo Deep Water oil rig blew up in the Gulf of Mexico, changing the Gulf and my life forever.

In the months before the disaster, I had been tinkering with a memoir about place, about the semi-wilderness I lived in and how the isolation shaped me. My publicist at the time, Tanisha Sabine Christie, had been needling me to write it all down. One day, in response, I sent her an email that began, “I live on the edge of the world.” She immediately emailed back, saying, That’s it! That’s the beginning of your new book!