Ron Houchin is the author of the acclaimed poetry collection The Man Who Saws Us in Half (LSU Press, 2013), as well as five previous collections: Museum Crows, Birds in the Tops of Winter Trees, Among Wordless Things, Moveable Darkness, and Death and the River. A retried public high school teacher, he lives on the banks of the Ohio River across from Huntington, West Virginia, where he grew up.