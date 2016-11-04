A Mountaintop Experience

When God created heaven and earth, he looked at his handiwork and declared it “good.” Each act of creation received this word of divine satisfaction. As time passed, only one part of God’s creation became the subject of disappointment and anger— ourselves. But after the destruction of the Flood, God declared he would not repeat this act. As Christians, we believe that God even took human form in order to redeem us. The apostle Paul believed that redemption extended to the whole of creation. (“The creation itself will be set free from its bondage to decay…”—Romans 8:21).