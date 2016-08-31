Losing My Religion

I grew up in a strict fundamentalist Baptist home beside a mud-brown river in Elkview, West Virginia. From the door of my house to the front doors of the Baptist church, where my dad preached for thirty-eight years, was a walk of about fifty steps. From the back of the house, once you stepped out of the yard you were standing before the twin metal doors of the pole barn that served as the church gymnasium. Inside were two sets of basketball hoops on padded poles; the 29 floor markings were not those of a basketball court however, but of two AWANA circles. AWANA is a club where children have team competitions on the circle and learn arts and crafts, but that is just a way to get the kids in. The real purpose of AWANA is to make kids memorize Bible verses and imbibe the Absolute Truth they contain.

